Local News

A blast from the past is making its way back to Burger King’s menu

Veronica Crespo
, Digital Journalist

Fast Food
Miami-Dade County
Miami
Burger King's crown-shaped nuggets are back on select menus. (CNN Newsource)
MIAMI – A Miami-based fast-food chain is bringing back crown-shaped nuggets after a decade.

The “fan favorite” nuggets are being added back to the menus of 25 Miami Burger King locations, after fans started a petition that got more than 2,000 signatures.

The crown-shaped nuggets, are “perfect for dipping” according to the chain and will be sold for $1.49 for 10 nuggets.

Earlier this year, “The Home of the Whopper” also brought back packaging that paid tribute to the brand’s six-decade long history.

Were you Team BK or McDonalds back in the day? Share your go-to fast food meal with us in the comments.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

