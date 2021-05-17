A blast from the past is making its way back to Burger King’s menu

MIAMI – A Miami-based fast-food chain is bringing back crown-shaped nuggets after a decade.

The “fan favorite” nuggets are being added back to the menus of 25 Miami Burger King locations, after fans started a petition that got more than 2,000 signatures.

The crown-shaped nuggets, are “perfect for dipping” according to the chain and will be sold for $1.49 for 10 nuggets.

Earlier this year, “The Home of the Whopper” also brought back packaging that paid tribute to the brand’s six-decade long history.

Were you Team BK or McDonalds back in the day? Share your go-to fast food meal with us in the comments.