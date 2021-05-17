Elderly woman booked into jail on insurance fraud charges

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 79-year-old woman turned herself in to authorities Monday and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of filing fraudulent insurance claims and uttering forged instruments.

She is being held in lieu of a $22,000 bond, which her attorney told Local 10 News she cannot afford.

Daisy Mae Williams, who told Local 10 News last week that she was terrified about going to jail, is expected to have her first appearance in court later in the day.

Williams’ attorney, Jonathan Schwartz, said jail is unnecessary for a person of her age and in her condition, as well as the fact that she has no prior arrests.

“I’m trying to stay calm and hold it together,” Williams told Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier. “I’m anxious to get through it. There is nothing I can do about it at this point.”

Ad

Williams spent 35 years as a Miami-Dade school teacher and she’s currently a minister.

According to a complaint, Williams filed a bogus claim with Citizens Property Insurance Corporation in 2017, claiming that the lightning that hit her house during Hurricane Irma damaged her roof and water pipes.

The complaint states that Williams knew it wasn’t true and that many of the receipts submitted had been altered — dates were changed.

“Were any documents altered?” Weinsier asked Williams.

“That’s what they say, but it’s unbeknownst to me,” she responded.

When asked if she filed the claim herself or if someone filed it for her, Williams admitted to filing the claim herself.

She said she looks forward to her day in court to prove her innocence, and said that any money she got went to fixing her roof and pipes.

Williams relies on a walker to get around, has shortness of breath from COVID-19 and is insulin dependent.

Ad

“This is one of those situations where I believe this is what I would consider what the 8th Amendment of the Constitution calls ‘cruel and unusual punishment,’” Schwartz says.