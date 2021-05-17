Mostly Cloudy icon
Local News

Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Sample Road in Coconut Creek

Amanda Batchelor
, Managing Editor

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police are investigating a crash that left one driver dead Monday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision occurred around 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Sample Road and Coral Tree Circle.

Police said one of the drivers was killed in the crash, but did not immediately confirm whether the other driver sustained injuries.

Police said all westbound lanes of Sample Road will be closed between the Turnpike and Northwest 42nd Avenue until the investigation is complete.

