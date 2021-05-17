Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – A man has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Friday in a quiet Davie neighborhood, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to his arrest report, Roy Michael Diesfeld, 39, was arrested Friday night on a premeditated murder charge.

Davie police said an argument between Diesfeld and the victim, Donald Warchawsky, 41, led to the shooting in the area of 5941 SW 36th Court.

Warchawsky was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died.

Police said Diesfeld fled the scene but was taken into custody later that night.

According to his arrest report, Diesfeld confessed to the shooting.

He is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

Further details about the initial argument that led to the shooting have not been released.