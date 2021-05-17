New COVID vaccine pop-up site opens in downtown Miami

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and other local business leaders are holding a news conference Monday morning at a new COVID-19 vaccine pop-up at the DuPont Building at 169 E. Flagler St. in downtown Miami.

The vaccination site will be open from Monday, May 17, to Sunday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

Only the Pfizer vaccine will be offered at that location.

Appointments are not required, but people are urged to visit https://vaccines.nomihealth.com/mdc/first-dose or call 305-614-2014 to pre-register and save time on-site.

Monday’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.