South Floridians still facing some mask confusion

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – To mask or not to mask? That’s still the question.

Some customers want to wear one, others don’t.

If you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the power is in your hands as to whether or not you want to still wear your mask in most cases.

Big chain stores including Walmart, Publix and Trader Joe’s have dropped their mask requirements for vaccinated customers.

Yet there are other stores and restaurants that are still requiring masks.

The ever-changing restrictions can be a bit tough to keep track of.

“I think it is a bit confusing,” said South Florida resident Shoshona Glochowsky. “Even at my job, we’re still requiring everyone to wear their mask.

The CDC says science brought on this decision, which requires working along the lines of an honor system.

If you’re vaccinated, you’re protected. And if you’re not, you’re at greater risk.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says she is urging private businesses to make their own decisions when it comes to COVID-19 safety.

“We are here for the long haul,” she said. “We are here to make sure we do everything in our power to get our community back on track.”