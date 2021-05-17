Tribute to Teachers: James Bryant multitasks at Hialeah Gardens High School

HIALEAH GARDENS, Fla. – James Bryant is one of the five 2021 honorees of The Tribute to Teachers campaign.

The Hialeah Gardens High School teacher is known for donning his signature fedora while leading his students to victory as a flag football coach and a culinary instructor.

“I like to inspire them to do good things and be better people,” the 25-year veteran educator said.

The recognition from The Tribute to Teachers campaign judges came with a $1,000 gift from Publix Super Markets.

Sumitra Singal Bryant, who is married to Bryant, said the father of three is a good listener when he is not watching football.

“He helps us with our homework. He helps us with life in general,” said Bryant’s daughter Charley.

The other four teachers selected will be announced during the 5 p.m. Local 10 newscast from Tuesday to Friday.