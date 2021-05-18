1 dead, 1 injured after shooting and car crash in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that occurred after a shooting and crash.

It happened in the 5800 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard at approximately 6:55 p.m. Monday.

A white SUV appeared to have slammed into another car, which ended up inside a juice cafe in a shopping center. The SUV had a shattered passenger-side window, and its door was marked with bullet holes.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the SUV barreling over the median and into the shopping center.

According to police, deputies responded to a shooting call and upon arrival they found two people who had been shot.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one was pronounced dead.

A man who lives nearby, who asked not to be identified by name, said he heard what sounded like gunfire before the crash.

“I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop - it sounded like the whole magazine went,” he said. “And then I heard: ‘boom!’ Like three seconds, four seconds later, and then I heard a car take off.”

No other information was provided by police, including whether there are any suspects.