Car crashes into front of home in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a driver crashed their car into the front of a Miami Beach home Monday night.

The incident occurred along West Avenue and 14th Terrace.

“Basically, I just saw this car flying down the road. I look in my rear view mirror and see her jump air,” a man who witnessed the crash said. “She starts going toward me because she lost control and when I swerved, she swerved with me.”

It’s unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

No other details were immediately confirmed by police.