Heartbroken Miami family offers $5,000 reward for man killed in hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two weeks after a man was struck and killed while crossing a crosswalk in Southwest Miami-Dade, his heartbroken family is demanding answers from the driver who took off.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the tragedy took place on May 2 when 68-year-old Rupert “Junior” Webley was entering the crosswalk along the intersection of Southwest 184th Street and Southwest 112th Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

That’s when when a vehicle, described as a silver Hyundai sedan, fatally struck him and fled the scene. The driver never even stopped to render aid.

Police say there is surveillance video of the hit-and-run from a nearby Napa Auto Parts store, however, the incident happened two weeks ago and detectives still haven’t been able to find the driver.

Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Police officers passed out flyers seeking information at Southwest 184th Street and Southwest 112th Avenue, the very intersection where the deadly hit-and-run took place.

Now, his family is devastated as they search for the person responsible.

“It has torn our family apart and broken our hearts,” says Webley’s brother, Michael Webley.

“He stops for a couple seconds, never exits and continues further eastbound, leaving the scene,” explains Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Jeffrey Childers.

After the incident, other drivers stopped to call 911, but by the time paramedics arrived, it was too late.

Webley was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brothers, who called him Junior, describe him as a gentle soul.

“Junior was always around this area, always moving around,” says his brother Michael. “The entire community knew him, loved him, cared for him.”

The driver responsible had the green light as it entered the intersection. Therefore, had the driver stopped, police likely would not have filed charges.

Now, Webley’s family has a message for the driver.

“All we want is for you to say I’m sorry this happened and turn yourself in,” says his brother Michael in an emotional plea. “It was an accident. Nobody is looking to chastise anybody on this, but we need to have closure on this.”

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Below is the flyer.