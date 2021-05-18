Miami officers surround gray car near to fatal hit-and-run crash

MIAMI – Miami Police Department officers surrounded a gray car on Tuesday in Miami’s Belle Meade Island during an ongoing investigation.

The island is only a few miles away from where Dennis Gomez found his 16-year-old niece, Dayana “Diani” Gomez, dead on Sunday near the Pelican Harbour boat ramp.

Dayana, who had left her home for a run on Saturday morning, was the victim of a hit-and-run crash involving a gray car along Northeast 79th Street, police said on Monday.

Detectives have yet to release any information about the gray car at Belle Meade Island.

This is a developing story.

