Miami police search for missing 16-year-old girl

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

According to a police flyer, Mahogany Porter has been missing since May 6.

She was last seen in the 1500 block of Northwest First Court and was wearing black and white pants, green Crocs and a multi-colored sweater.

Police said Porter is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.