The Clevelander suing Miami Beach after rollback of 5 a.m. last call

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Popular South Beach bar and hotel The Clevelander is suing the City of Miami Beach.

Attorneys representing the hotel filed the lawsuit in Miami-Dade Circuit Court on Monday, saying, “The city has declared was on South Beach’s famed entertainment district.”

This comes just days after the commission rolled back the 5 a.m. last call for businesses in the entertainment district along Ocean Drive.

The commission also ended noise exemptions that would allow bars like The Clevelander to play live music.

The Clevelander released a statement, which read, in part:

“The city has blindly sought to close down every business in the entertainment district regardless of whether the particular business has a history of compliance with city code or not.

The police will cause thousands of dedicated hospitality employees to lose their jobs and even though the police will cause major decreases in tax revenue, that will need to be replaced by increased property taxes on residents.”