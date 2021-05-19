Several people taken into custody after SUV crashes during police chase on I-95

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – An SUV crashed Wednesday morning while fleeing from police in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Broward County.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 8 a.m. as the Infiniti QX60 was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Local 10 News received reports that the vehicle was stolen during a robbery, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

The SUV collided with another vehicle as the driver appeared to have been trying to get off the exit at Pembroke Road. The car spun out, ending upside down.

Two people were immediately apprehended after crawling out of the back windshield, which had been smashed during the collision.

Officers were seen appearing to kick out the windows of the SUV and three more people were pulled out.

A woman, who appeared to be a victim in the crash, was escorted to the side of the highway by an officer. At least three civilian vehicles appeared to have been damaged during the incident.

Ad

It’s unclear where the chase originated.

All southbound lanes remain closed at this time.

This is a breaking news story.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Click here to receive breaking news alerts from Local10.com.