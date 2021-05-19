Man accused of peeking through crack of bathroom stall at Dolphin Mall, exposing buttocks

SWEETWATER, Fla. – A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday on accusations that he peered through the crack of a bathroom stall inside Dolphin Mall as another man was sitting on the toilet, authorities said.

According to a police report, the victim initially tried to use the restroom but there were too many people inside, including the suspect, who he said was just standing inside with no apparent purpose.

Police said the victim waited for about seven minutes and returned to the restroom and saw that the suspect, identified as Ruben Dario Carias Castaneda, was still there, standing in a corner.

According to the report, the victim entered one of the stalls, sat on the toilet and then saw Carias Castaneda looking at him through the crack in the door.

The victim told police he yelled at the suspect to stop, but Carias Castaneda winked at him, turned around, pulled down his pants and exposed his buttocks to the victim.

Police said the victim notified mall security about the incident and a security guard and a police officer located the suspect near the valet area where he was sitting on a bench.

Police said Carias Castaneda denied that the incident occurred.

He was arrested, however, on a voyeurism charge and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.