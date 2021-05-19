Man faces stalking charge after allegedly threatening, following Coral Springs mayor

Neil Rosen was arrested on May 14 after he was accused of stalking in Coral Springs.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 55-year-old man is facing a stalking charge in Broward County after he was accused of threatening and following Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook.

According to the Coral Springs Police Department, an officer arrested Neil Rosen on May 14 after accusing him of following Brook and his family to Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar.

Rosen, who was born in Brooklyn and lives in Parkland, was allegedly upset with Brook for representing his estranged wife during their divorce.

Brook reported he feared for his safety and that of his family and his staff. Rosen had demanded that Brook pay him $9,500, and work for free. On May 13, Rosen sent Brook a text message showing he had allegedly purchased websites with Brook’s name.

The text: “Hey, I see your not that smart. I own you now. If you would like the domains, they are for sale. Include this with your proposal which my offer is for zero. My proposal for the sale of the domain sale is $100k. Sleep on it. Have a great night. Thank you. Neil Rosen.”

Broward County Circuit Court Judge Jill K. Levy ordered Rosen to stay away from Brook’s office and to report to pretrial supervision twice a week. He set his bond at $1,000. His attorney, Louis C. Pironti, entered his not guilty plea on Monday.