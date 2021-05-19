Miami police’s Papier power couple fired

Ronald and Nerly Papier have been fired, Local 10 News has learned, after the high-ranking Miami police officers were under internal investigation.

MIAMI – Husband and wife Ronald and Nerly Papier, both high-ranking City of Miami police officers, have been fired, Chief Art Acevedo told department staff Wednesday morning.

Both had been taken off active duty last month and were under an internal affairs investigation.

Ronald Papier was a deputy chief and served as interim chief before Acevedo’s hiring in March. Nerly Papier was commander of the Neighborhood Enhancement Team in Little Havana.

Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the police department, sent Local 10 a statement that read: “Yesterday the Miami Police Internal Affairs Division served Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier with reprimand packages with a recommendation for termination related to their involvement in a non-injury vehicular crash and the administrative handling of the crash. Final disposition of this matter is pending, therefore, no further statement will be provided at this time.”

According to a Local 10 News source, the investigation involved Nerly Papier’s police SUV. In a photograph obtained by Local 10, the vehicle appears to have damaged tires and rims.

A letter sent to city officials alleges Commander Papier crashed into a curb and her husband covered it up.

🚨Breaking#Miami police husband / wife “power couple” fired

Chief @ArtAcevedo just told dept staff - Ronald Papier (who had been interim chief) and Nerly Papier (NET Cmdr) are officially fired, had been under internal affairs investigation...

1/@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/rDs744qu17 — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) May 19, 2021

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

