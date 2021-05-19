Officers search for 2 in fatal armed robbery; offer $12,000 reward for information

This image from a surveillance camera shows an armed robber holding Michael Leslie at gunpoint on Feb. 1 in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the two armed robbers who shot a 29-year-old father of two in the head while stealing his watch in Lauderhill. The duo likely fled in a blue car, police said.

Surveillance video shows the two armed robbers approached Michael Leslie from behind after he knocked on the door of a home in the area of Northwest 34th Way and Northwest 13th Street inside the Cassa at Georgetown community.

Leslie didn’t resist the robbers and said, “Take everything! Take everything!

Officers said Michael Leslie was killed during an armed robbery on Feb. 1. On Wednesday, officers released this filtered picture of the stolen watch. (LPD)

Surveillance video shows the driver of the blue car waiting near the gate and following Leslie’s car. The video also shows a gunman pistol-whipping Leslie before he was shot at 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 1, according to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department.

Fire Rescue personnel took Leslie to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale where doctors later pronounced him dead. He was a member of the New Mount Oliver Baptist Church in Fort Lauderdale and co-founded Grabba Shakes, a producer of organic pre-crushed tobacco, based out of North Lauderdale.

This screen grab from a surveillance video shows the two suspects wanted in the Feb. 1 fatal armed robbery in Lauderhill. (LPD)

It’s unclear if the shooting was related to a 2:54 a.m., Sept. 6 shooting in Atlanta.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the murder to call the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. There is a $12,000 reward for information leading to arrests in the case.

