South Florida human rights activist honored by Miami-Dade School Board

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One of South Florida’s biggest human rights advocates was honored on Wednesday.

The Miami-Dade School Board recognized Sylvia Iriondo, a face familiar to many in the Cuban exile community.

Iriondo has dedicated her life to promoting democracy in Cuba and other Latin American countries.

She is currently the president of Mothers and Women Against Repression in Cuba.

Iriondo was also one of the occupants on the only Brothers to the Rescue plane that returned after the others were shot down.

“I pledge to continue my efforts through Mar por Cuba and as an organization member of the Assembly of the Cuban resistance until there is a new dawn of freedom in Cuba,” Iriondo said.

The honor comes on the eve of Cuba’s independence from Spain and on the day Cuba’s national hero Jose Marti was killed in that battle.