Thieves captured on surveillance video stealing expensive equipment from work van

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crime was caught on camera in Southwest Miami-Dade County, with the thieves spotted in surveillance video stealing a critical piece of equipment from a work van.

That item is the catalytic converter, which helps reduce emissions from a car’s exhaust.

The video footage shows a group of at least three thieves targeting that catalytic converter on a white work van owned by Thomas Carillo.

His van was parked behind a warehouse on Southwest 131st Street near 88th Avenue over the weekend, something he’s done for the last three years, when those thieves went in.

They not only took the catalytic converter, but also cut the van’s brakes in the process.

Carillo told Local 10 News the loss is a big blow for his business.

Catalytic converters contain some precious metals that sell very well on the black market, which likely explain why the thieves went for it.

Carillo said he’s had his van repaired, but he’d like to see some arrests. I

Ad

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.