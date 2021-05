MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to a shooting Wednesday night in Miami-Dade County.

The shooting was reported in front of a Chevron gas station on Bird Road near Southwest 107th Avenue.

Detectives could be seen inspecting a dark-colored car that had several bullet holes in the windshield.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed they transported one person to a hospital.

Police have not confirmed whether anyone was arrested or what led to the shooting.