911 call released of homeowner before juveniles crash SUV on I-95

5 juveniles in stolen SUV in custody, 1 in hospital after vehicle flips, rolls over during chase on I-95

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police have released the 911 call from the homeowner who reported that burglars had jumped over the wall of his Coral Ridge home early Wednesday morning and tried to steal a car from his driveway.

He said he managed to scare the burglars away, but saw them take off in an Infiniti. The driver of that Infiniti SUV, stolen out of Miami-Dade County, would end up leading police on a chase onto Interstate 95, where the vehicle would eventually flip over.

Homeowner: “I just had some guys trying to steal my car off my driveway. . . They jumped over my wall, came in and got in the car and then when I came outside, they ran . . .”

“My daughter saw somebody get in my wife’s car a Range Rover and when I came outside — they look like kids to be honest with you. I saw them pulling away in an Infiniti SUV. . . They looked very young . . .”

Fort Lauderdale police confirmed that the chase started after officers were called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to a home burglary in the 2200 block of Northeast 28th Avenue.

According to police, the suspects were in the Infiniti as they tried to steal the car from the driveway.

The high-speed police chase came to a crashing end on Wednesday as the driver flipped the SUV and it ended up on its roof on I-95 in Hollywood.

There were five juveniles inside the stolen vehicle.

The suspects were identified on Thursday; the oldest are both 16 years old, Demetrius Major and Rashaun Craig.

The other suspects are even younger; two are 14 years old and one is 12 years old.

One of the 14-year-old suspects appeared in front of a Broward County judge on Thursday.

