Broward’s youngest learners can receive free books, delivered right to their door

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Families who live in Broward County can request free Scholastic books for their children who are under the age of five.

It’s all part of Broward Reads: The Campaign for Grade Level Reading and The Early Learning Coalition of Broward County’s effort, to help elementary school aged children read at grade level by the time they reach the third grade.

The Broward Bookworms program was created to keep the county’s youngest students reading over the summer. Each of the students enrolled in the program will receive five age-appropriate books in English or Spanish, to help them work on their reading skills.

“Research shows children who read at home or are read to, have a head start on reading success in school and in life. Through these books, our hope is that this will help promote hours of reading fun for your family during the summer months,” said Renee Jaffe, Chief Executive Officer for the Early Learning Coalition of Broward County.

To request your early learner’s summer books through the Broward Bookworms program, visit https://elcbroward.org/bookworms.