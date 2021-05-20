Police: Man strikes disabled neighbor in face with metal chicken cage

David Rosenkrantz of Miami is accused of striking a disabled woman in the face with a metal chicken cage.

MIAMI, Fla. – A man who police say struck an elderly disabled woman with a metal chicken cage then fled the scene is facing charges for the attack, according to Miami police.

David Rosenkrantz, 49, of Miami, and the woman are neighbors – Rosenkrantz resides in the back of the property in the 1800 block of Northwest 34th Street and the victim lives in the front, according to a police report.

The victim told police she was with her dog when she saw the defendant parking his vehicle on the side of the street. According to the woman, the two share the same walkway, so the victim waited for the defendant to go through the walkway. The victim told police that the walkway is narrow and difficult for two people to traverse at the same time.

The woman told police after Rosenkrantz walked to the back of the property, she got onto the sidewalk. Then Rosenkrantz began walking back towards his car.

He told the woman to move out of his way, but the victim said she was unable to “go back” because of her disability. He then called her a f------ liar b----, grabbed a metal chicken cage from the ground and struck the victim in the face, she told police.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported the woman to University of Miami Hospital.

Investigators said the victim provided video footage of the incident. Police reviewed the footage and said it showed the defendant swinging what appears to be a metal cage twice toward the victim’s face. After striking her, he dropped the cage, kicked the woman’s dog, walked away and fled the area before police arrived.

On Wednesday, Rosenkrantz was interviewed by police and said that the woman blocked his way by standing in front of him. He told police he said to the victim “Leave me the f--- alone” and then grabbed a square object from the ground and swung it towards the ground, but denied swinging the cage towards the victim’s face.

He faces one count of abuse against an elderly/disabled adult.