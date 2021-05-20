Residents saddened as Norman Brothers Produce will close for good

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A development fight is riling up residents in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

That’s because a longtime landmark, Norman Brothers Produce, is being sold, and the developer plans to build an assisted living facility on the site.

Sueann Suggs, the general manager here Norman Brothers, told Local 10 News that customers have been sad but supportive about their decision to sell.

Mary Faraldo is a customer who lives nearby, and she said that she’s paying close attention to the proposed elder care facility slated to be built in Norman Brothers’ place.

The build would require rezoning, a request that was approved Wednesday, with some conditions attached.