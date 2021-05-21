1 detained after woman shot multiple times in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – One person was taken into custody Friday morning after a woman was shot multiple times in Miami Gardens, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Gardens police spokeswoman Carolyn Frazer, police responded to a call regarding a violation of a restraining order shortly after 4 a.m. in the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

She said officers arrived at the apartment complex and found the victim, who appeared to be suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital.

Frazer confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are being investigated.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.