FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Friday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at 12:43 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Eighth Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening confirmed that officers arrived at the scene to find one victim.

She said the man was taken as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center.

No other details were immediately released.