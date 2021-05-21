Parkland parents award MSD students with scholarships in honor of their daughter

PARKLAND, Fla. – To honor his daughter on what would have been her high school graduation year, Parkland parent Tony Montalto is awarding students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school with scholarships and a grant in her name.

Montalto and his wife, Jennifer, created the Gina Rose Montalto Memorial Foundation to “bring something positive to this community and help to keep Gina’s light shining by helping others achieve their goals,” he wrote.

Along with a partnership with the Stanley G. Tate Florida Prepaid College Foundation, senior Caroline Kendall received the four-year Legacy Scholarship.

Seniors Eden Summers and Christine Yared were chosen to each receive a $5,000 Resilience Award.

Photo courtesy of Tony Montalto. (WPLG)