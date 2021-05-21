Road rage shooting backs up traffic in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a suspected road rage shooting in north Miami-Dade County that has slowed rush hour traffic Friday.

It took place in the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike between Hard Rock Stadium and the Golden Glades interchange, and the shooter is still on the loose.

Lt. Alex Camacho, an FHP spokesman, said a white Honda sedan was going south on the Turnpike in the area of the Golden Glades interchange when a grey SUV pulled along its left side and someone in the SUV opened fire.

A man driving the Honda was shot in his left arm and has been taken to Aventura Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities say.

Sky 10 was over the scene, showing a bullet hole in the driver’s side door of that white sedan, which was towed away after 6 p.m.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are urged to contact FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

