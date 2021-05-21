Video shows man with star tattoos on right arm sought over $10K burglary in Broward

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Way Hoyt, a hardworking grandfather, is asking the public for help with finding a burglar and what he recently stole from his woodshop in Oakland Park.

Surveillance video from nine cameras shows the man who recently stole two generators, all of his hand tools, and his cordless drills. It’s all valued at $10,000.

“I was pretty dismayed,” Hoyt said, adding “I have worked a long time to get all this stuff.”

The burglar walked right through the front door to his shop and then used his tools to cut his fence open. He wore his hair in two tight braids and he has stars tattooed all over his right arm.

“I didn’t lock the deadbolt on the building — the one night that I don’t do that,” said Hoyt, who owns Tree Trimmers & Associates.

Kelly Ronaldi Galindo, Hoyt’s assistant, had a message for the burglar: “Karma comes around and karma will get you and it’s not fair to this man who has worked long and hard his entire life.”

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.