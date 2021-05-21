What a difference a few months makes: Counties see slowdown in demand for COVID-19 vaccine

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The coronavirus vaccine situation keeps evolving and changing in Miami Dade and Broward counties.

Even though it seems that just yesterday many of us waited in long lines at sites to get vaccinated, much has changed in a short tim

It’s mostly because fewer people are choosing not to get the vaccine at this time. Officials, however, are trying to make one last big push..

Andres Tsalikis, a Hollywood resident, has noticed a slowdown at one Broward County site.

“I’ve been walking here at least twice a week and nobody really shows up,” Tsalikis said.

It’s why the vaccination site at TY park in Hollywood will close after Saturday. The Tradewinds Park site is already closed and Coral Ridge is changing hours.

Local leaders admit they are seeing a trend.

“Most of the state-runs are closed or closing; there will be a few left,” said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller.

Geller said he believes that everyone who wants a shot has received one by now, so it’s about getting to those who are still undecided. Experts have estimated that 70% to 90% of the population needs to be vaccinated for herd immunity against COVID-19 to be effective.

Geller said it isn’t feasible to keep sites open at the capacity they were months ago.

“You can’t have infrastructure in a park to vaccinate 5,000 people a day and have 400 show up. It just doesn’t make sense to keep the park closed,” Geller said.

While several sites are still open, the idea now is to focus on more pop-up sites to reach different communities.

[INFO ON VACCINES: Miami-Dade County sites | Broward County sites]

Miami-Dade County is seeing many changes across the county as well.

The big site at Hard Rock Stadium is ending COVID-19 testing after May 28, but will be adding the Johnson and Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine.

“The push at the stadium site is on vaccines,” said Mike Jachles, spokesman for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials said with hurricane season heading into full swing, they want to get as many people vaccinated right now. It will be difficult to keep sites like Hard Rock open, which is outdoors and under tents.