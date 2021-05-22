Local 10 studio technician charged with domestic violence

Lexys Vyktor Francis, a studio technician at WPLG-TV, was charged with domestic violence, according to BSO.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A man employed as a studio technician at WPLG-TV, Local 10, is facing domestic violence charges after an incident on Monday.

According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic disturbance around 9:24 p.m. Monday.

The victim stated that Lexys Vyktor Francis, 27, of Hollywood, became irate, threw a laptop at the alleged victim, jabbed his fingers on her forehead, and also pushed her causing her to lose her balance and hit a door frame.

Francis is charged with three counts of domestic violence. His bond was set at $5,500.

He has been suspended from the TV station pending further review.