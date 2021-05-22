Detectives investigate drive-by shooting in Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a drive-by shooting on Friday night in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood.

Officers responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 73rd Street near train tracks.

Officers seized a damaged white car. It had bullet holes and two flat tires on the driver’s side. Officers with flashlights looked for evidence on Northwest 17th Avenue.

Witnesses said Fire Rescue personnel and officers with police dogs also responded. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

