MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on the intracoastal waterway in Miami-Dade.

It happened just south of the Broad Causeway in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded Friday night to find a 30-foot boat that collided with a channel marker.

The boat sustained serious damage due to the crash.

Rescue workers found four people aboard the boat.

Authorities said the cause of the crash is under investigation.