Sheriff’s Office says man had syringe hidden in buttocks, other drugs found

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A man who hid a syringe in the crack of his buttocks was arrested Saturday in Islamorada. Monroe County Sheriff Office also found nine other syringes in the suspect’s possession, along with methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

Bryce Dennis Oliphant, 41, of Key Largo, was taken into custody after a Monroe County Sheriff’s sergeant was pumping gas at a station around 11 a.m. when he noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the Nissan parked at the pump next to him.

He approached the female in the driver’s side of the car and also saw two teen children, later identified as being 13 and 14 years old, who were sharing the single front passenger seat.

When the sergeant asked the woman about the smell, the driver said she did not have a medical marijuana card. She said the person in the backseat had been smoking pot. The man in the back seat, according to the Sheriff’s sergeant, “looked nervous.”

The sergeant also reported that when Oliphant was first questioned, he gave a fictitious name. It was also discovered he had a warrant for smuggling contraband into a detention facility.

He was arrested and taken to jail. The Florida Department of Children and Families were notified of the incident.