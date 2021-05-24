Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

2 separate drive-by shootings within minutes of each other leave 2 people dead, 3 injured

Liane Morejon
, Reporter

Michelle Solomon
, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: 
Opa-Locka
,
Northwest Miami-Dade
,
Miami-Dade County

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – 1 person is dead after what police are investigating as a drive-by shooting Sunday in Northwest Miami-Dade and another person killed in a drive-by shooting in Opa Locka minutes later.

Miami-Dade police initially responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 61st Street and Northwest 31st Avenue just after 8 p.m.

They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene and two others were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

In Opa-Locka, 2 people were shot at an apartment complex along Sharazard Boulevard near Northwest 27th Ave.

Police responded around 8:12 p.m. to find one person dead at the scene and another wounded. That person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The two shootings are not believed to be related incidents.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: