2 separate drive-by shootings within minutes of each other leave 2 people dead, 3 injured

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – 1 person is dead after what police are investigating as a drive-by shooting Sunday in Northwest Miami-Dade and another person killed in a drive-by shooting in Opa Locka minutes later.

Miami-Dade police initially responded to a ShotSpotter alert at Northwest 61st Street and Northwest 31st Avenue just after 8 p.m.

They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene and two others were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

In Opa-Locka, 2 people were shot at an apartment complex along Sharazard Boulevard near Northwest 27th Ave.

Police responded around 8:12 p.m. to find one person dead at the scene and another wounded. That person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

The two shootings are not believed to be related incidents.