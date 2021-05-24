Concerning increase in anti-Semetic acts across South Florida

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – There has been a disturbing spike in anti-Semitic incidents across South Florida, including one early Monday morning in Hallandale Beach.

The Anti-Defamation League also reported a spike in hateful acts towards Jewish Americans all across the United States.

Police believe a Black man dressed in white seen riding an electric bike in cell video is the same man captured in surveillance footage dropping off a bag of feces, Friday at the Chabad of South Broward.

He also spits at the menorah outside before riding away.

“It’s rooted in hate and antisemitism,” said Rabbi Mendy Tennenhaus of the Chabad of South Broward. “He chose to bring it here and not somewhere else. He chose the words that he used.”

It happened again Sunday night.

“This is a cooler full of, supposed, human feces,” he told Local 10′s Layron Livingston. “It’s an embarrassment. “It’s sad to have to have to live in such a world, and live in the U.S., the states, and have such activity going on around us.”

Added Yael Hershfield of the Anti-Defamation League of Florida, “They’re coming every day, every minute we are getting reports.”

Reports of more and more anti-Semitism, such as Nazi salutes and Holocaust denial in Miami, and ‘Beward the Jews’ graffiti in Fort Lauderdale.

ADL Florida says it saw a 40% increase in incidents in 2020.

The recent conflict between Israel and Palestine has only added fuel to the fire.

“People have the right to take positions in favor or against the conflict, and what we’re asking is that the rhetoric is not inflammatory,” said Hershfield. “When we see hatred, it doesn’t matter who it’s directed at. We should all be speaking out on it.”

Said Rabbi Tennenhaus: “Our mission in life is to show love to one another, all human beings throughout the world, and a little bit of light and a little bit of good can change a lot of darkness.”

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Annabelle Lima-Taub is working to create a hate crimes task force to address these types of incidences in the community, specifically.

Police say, so far, their spitting, feces carrying bike rider is still at large.