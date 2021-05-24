Partly Cloudy icon
Deadly shooting outside Hialeah business under investigation

Janine Stanwood
, Anchor/Reporter

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police in Hialeah are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Monday afternoon in the area of Red Road and West 29th Street.

There are two businesses located at the scene, an auto repair garage and a popular sandwich shop called S&N Vegetable.

According to authorities, the victim was 24 years old.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s identity, whether they are searching for the shooter or if anyone is in custody.

