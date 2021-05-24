Masks still required at airports and on planes, despite eased restrictions elsewhere

MIAMI – As mask guidelines began to loosen around the country, the federal requirement to keep those face coverings on in airplanes and other major transportation hubs are not going anywhere.

Not every traveler, however, is complying.

On Monday, the FAA announced the latest round of fines against passengers behaving badly on flights, part of its crackdown on those who get violent or refuse to wear masks.

It’s a policy introduced after a reported increase in incidents involving passengers disrupting flights with threatening behavior.

Masks remain required in airports, planes and other major transportation hubs as part of federal guidelines and it often falls to flight attendants and others staffing flights to enforce mask use and engage with passengers who may not want to comply.

A statement was released Monday from the Association of Flight Attendants which read, in part:

“Wear a mask. It’s required. Period. The freedom of flight depends on all of us following the rules and treating others with respect.”

Passengers that spoke with Local 10 News agreed.

“If you’re going to not wear your mask, do it in the indoors of your privacy, or in your surrounding places along with your friends that you know got the vaccination,” said traveler Bernice Johnson. “But if you’re putting everybody else in danger, don’t do it. Just don’t did it.

Local 10 News also heard from Airlines for America, which represents several major airlines, saying they appreciate the enforcement and support from the FAA to help flight crews safely execute their onboard responsibilities.

Under the FAA’s policy, passengers who interfere with or even threaten to assault airline crew or passengers can face penalties up to $35,000 and imprisonment.