Norwegian Cruise Line plans to resume U.S. sailings later this year, Royal Caribbean hoping to do the same

Changes are coming to cruising; Norwegian warns it may not survive

MIAMI – A couple major cruise lines are preparing to start sailings from the United States again.

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans resume operations from the U.S. beginning Aug. 7.

Those ships will carry passengers on week-long voyages from Seattle to Alaska, according to NCL.

This comes following the temporary waiver of the Passenger Vessel Services Act, which allows cruise ships to sail to Alaska once they have obtained a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the CDC.

According to NCL, all crew and guests must be fully vaccinated to embark on any cruise.

“Seattle has always been our second home, and we are beyond excited to return to this incredible homeport and to once again bring our guests to Alaska,” Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a release. “Twenty-one years ago, we were the first to offer itineraries to Alaska from Seattle, and we continue to celebrate a strong relationship with our partners in this spectacular destination. We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the U.S.”

Additionally, Royal Caribbean has also confirmed the cruise line has submitted plans for a test cruise to the CDC.

If approved, Royal Caribbean will be able to begin simulated voyages as it prepares to resume sailing with guests.

The news was confirmed by Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley who posted it on Facebook.

Over the past several weeks the cruise industry has been in productive meetings with the CDC, DOT, USCG, HHS, and other... Posted by Michael Bayley on Saturday, May 22, 2021

He did not specify which ports or ships would be doing the simulated voyages. Those test sailings are required by the CDC.

Royal Caribbean had previously secured a port agreement with Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades, for whenever they are permitted to resume sailings with crew and passengers.