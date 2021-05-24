Video shows wild predator in Miami-Dade’s Richmond West area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Vivian Portanova said she was on her way to work when she spotted a skinny medium-sized canine in Miami-Dade County’s Richmond West neighborhood.

She filmed the wild predator in front of a home near the intersection of Southwest 171st Street and 157th Avenue, also known as Newton Road.

Wolves and coyotes, which are common in South Florida, do prey on domestic cats and small dogs.

“I was scared for my dogs,” Portanova said. “I have three dogs at home, three little ones.”

According to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission, coyote encounters are occurring more often. Wildlife experts at Zoo Miami, east of Richmond West, have reported coyote sightings.

The opportunistic feeders have also been known to roam around in other neighborhoods in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The FWC documents the reports on a map.

