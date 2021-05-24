WATCH LIVE: DeSantis in Miami to sign bill against ‘big tech censorship’

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis was at Florida International University on Monday morning to sign a bill that he says will stop “big tech censorship.”

The measure aims to punish social media companies that Florida lawmakers assert discriminate against conservative thought.

The Republican governor had urged lawmakers to deliver the legislation to his desk as part of a broader effort to regulate big tech companies — in how they collect and use information they harvest from consumers and in how social media platforms treat their users.

The law requires a social media company to inform users if their posts have been removed and explain how it became aware of the post and why it moved to censor the user.

