Artist retouches Overtown mural on anniversary of George Floyd’s death

MIAMI – Artist Kyle Holbrook decided to spend time painting on Tuesday in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood. He focused on touching up a portrait of George Floyd that he painted last year on a wall along Northwest First Avenue and 16th Street.

A year ago former Officer Derek Chauvin dug in his knee on Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in Minneapolis. A witness recorded a video of it. Floyd died. He was 46. The images stirred up strong emotions around the world.

The outrage helped to recharge the movements against systemic racism and in support of police reform. Holbrook soon was inspired to also paint portraits of Colin Kaepernick, the former NFL player who knelt in protest during the national anthem, and Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman killed by police in Kentucky.

“Considering today is the one-year anniversary, I thought it was right to touch the mural up — give it the dignity it deserves,“ Holbrook said.

Ad

George Floyd's brothers talk about meeting with President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris met with a group of Floyd’s relatives on Tuesday in the White House. They also met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Attorney Ben Crump introduced Floyd’s brothers Philonise, Rodney, and Terrance Floyd during a news conference after the meeting at the White House.

“If you can make federal laws to protect the bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color,” Philonise Floyd, said.

Last month, a jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. His sentencing is June 25. Three other former officers are awaiting trial.