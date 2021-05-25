Bella returns home after perilous adventure that started with frightening carjacking

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Bella made it back home to her family after a perilous adventure. It started with a frightening carjacking and ended in a forsaken alley.

Adayna Gonzalez-Velasquez said her two-year-old Yorkie mix was lost for about five days.

A Good Samaritan found Bella on Saturday walking in an alley. She was tired, hungry, thirsty, and dirty.

“I just couldn’t believe it was her,” Gonzalez-Velasquez said. “I burst into tears.”

Last week, Gonzalez-Velasquez was in the parking log of a Walmart-Supercenter in Hollywood. A carjacker drove away with her car and Bella, an emotional support dog.

“She is our light. She is part of the family,” Gonzalez-Velasquez said. “We don’t see her as a dog ... she is like another living human.”

On Monday, Bella was clean and dressed for the camera. But most importantly, she was in the arms of the people who didn’t give up on finding her.