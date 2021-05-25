MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured during a carjacking on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County’s Pinewood neighborhood.

Witnesses said the man was working as an Uber driver. He had picked up a couple of passengers when a group of armed suspects stopped the car and stole it, a witness said.

Uber driver injured during carjacking in Miami-Dade’s Pinewood area

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the wounded man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A witness said the man’s hand was bleeding.

Miami Dade police officers closed 104th Street near Northwest Eighth Avenue, just west of Interstate 95. There were several shell casings next to evidence markers in the middle of the street.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

LOCATION

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.