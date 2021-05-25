Over 33,500 New Yorkers have exchanged their drivers licenses for Florida ones since 2020

MIAMI – If South Florida is suddenly feeling like New York’s sixth borough, you’re actually onto something.

According to new data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, between September 2020 and March 2021, at least 33,565 New Yorkers exchanged their New York drivers licenses for Florida credentials.

This is a 32% increase from the same period between 2019 to 2020.

As for the top counties New Yorkers are migrating to? It’s in this order:

Palm Beach: 14,045 New Yorkers Broward: 8,422 New Yorkers Miami-Dade: 8,033 New Yorkers

The shocking data comes as thousands of Californians and New Yorkers, including celebrities and major tech companies, have been quickly making their moves to South Florida due to its appeal, year-long warm weather, lessened COVID-19 restrictions, tax benefits, property value, and more.

According to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, 115 people are moving to the Tampa Bay area per day, and according to ISG World’s latest Miami Report, nearly 1,000 people move to Florida every single day.

Even beyond real estate, the area has experienced an influx of New York-based businesses, as well, from financial firms to restaurant concepts, such as Major Food Group, who in total is opening over six restaurants in Miami-Dade County alone, and The Oasis, which is now home to numerous New York-based restaurants.