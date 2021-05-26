$1.4 million worth of cocaine washes ashore in Florida Keys

Authorities seized 23 bricks of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys.

According to the post, Border Patrol agents seized the 63 pounds of cocaine, which are valued at more than $1.4 million.

Authorities said an employee at a state park spotted the large package that the drugs were in on the beach and notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which then notified Border Patrol.

A photo taken of the drugs shows the emblem of a red horse printed on the packaging of each brick.

It’s unclear from where the drugs originated.