2 people injured in 3-vehicle collision in West Park

WEST PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a three-vehicle crash that left two people injured Wednesday morning in West Park.

The incident occurred at the intersection of State Road 7 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard, near the border of Miramar.

Two brothers in a red pickup truck told Local 10 News they were traveling west on Hallandale Beach Boulevard after leaving the beach when they were struck by two vehicles traveling south on State Road 7.

Their friend who was driving the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital and an occupant of one of the other vehicles involved in the crash was also injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is working to determine who was at fault in the accident.