2 South Florida hotels make list of top 4 most saved in the US

It’s almost June, and after a year of quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are dreaming of their next vacation — especially a beach vacation.

According to TripAdvisor’s new category, The Most Saved Hotels, two South Florida hotels are among the top four most saved on Tripadvisor as people search for their next getaway.

Havana Cabana at Key West not only topped the list for the U.S., it also topped the list globally. Fourth on the list is The Palms Hotel & Spa in Miami Beach.

A room at Havana Cabana at Key West. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Tripadvisor describes Havana Cabana at Key West as a waterfront hotel that takes “nostalgic influences from the art and culture of our neighbors in Cuba, the Cabana is a lush escape from reality.” It goes on to describe the hotel’s aesthetic as “Mid-century cars greet resort guests as they arrive, birds of paradise punctuate the outdoor landscape, and the sweet sound of Flamenco guitar can be heard poolside. Relax and unwind with a midday mojito or explore the town on a bicycle or vintage Vespa, as you indulge in the marriage of old Havana’s soul and the playful nature of our island setting.”

After reading that, we don’t blame people for hitting the “save” button.

Fourth on the list is Miami Beach’s very own The Palms Hotel & Spa.

The Palms Hotel & Spa. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Tripadvisor describes the hotel as, “An oceanfront sanctuary in the heart of Miami Beach, just minutes from the South Beach entertainment district.” It continues, “The Palms Hotel & Spa combines refined service, laid-back sophistication and beachside serenity into a destination where wellness and environmental awareness are at the center of each guest experience. Enjoy freshly renovated lobby areas with an elegant colonial flair, a lush tropical garden oasis with secluded relaxation areas, a large swimming pool and comfortable lounges, cabanas and umbrellas at the pool and beach.”

Phew, when can we book a room?

The Palms Hotel & Spa. (Courtesy of Tripadvisor)

Here are the top 10 hotels that topped travelers’ bucket lists:

1. Havana Cabana at Key West – Key West, Florida (also no. 1 in the world)

2. The Venetian Resort – Las Vegas, Nevada

3. Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort – Honolulu, Hawaii

4. The Palms Hotel & Spa – Miami Beach, Florida

5. Park Central Hotel New York – New York City, New York

6. Paris Las Vegas – Las Vegas, Nevada

7. The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando – Orlando, Florida

8. Prince Waikiki – Honolulu, Hawaii

9. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa – Lahaina, Hawaii

10. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection – Las Vegas, Nevada

To see the full list of Top 25 Most Saved Hotels in the U.S., and around the world, click here.