CDC gives Royal Caribbean the go-ahead to begin simulated voyages

MIAMI – Royal Caribbean cruise line has received the green light from the CDC to begin test cruises.

Those simulated voyages could set sail as soon as next month.

One of the last cruise ships to set sail before the industry shut down over a year ago will now be the first to help usher in this long-awaited comeback.

The CDC granted Royal Caribbean permission to simulate voyages for its ‘Freedom of the Seas’ ship in preparation for regular sailings.

CEO and President Michael Bayley posted the letter on Facebook, writing, “After 15 months and so much work by so many during very challenging times, to all our colleagues, loyal guests and supporters all over the world, I am proud and pleased to share some bright and wonderful news.”

The test cruises can begin as early as June 20 from Port Miami, with a laundry list of pandemic precautions that need to be followed.

That includes a limited number of passengers, social distancing, mask wearing and testing everyone on board for COVID-19.

The test cruises are only for unpaid volunteers invited by the cruise line.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava reacted in a statement, saying:

“We are thrilled by the news that Royal Caribbean will be able to conduct test voyages from PortMiami starting next month. This approval is a milestone for our hard-fought efforts to safely re-open the cruising industry, which is a cornerstone of Miami-Dade’s economy – generating $7 billion a year and supporting an estimated 40,000 jobs throughout multiple sectors of the economy.

“For weeks we have been working to vaccinate thousands of crew members at PortMiami to prepare for a safe re-opening. Miami-Dade is committed to working with the CDC and our cruise partners on this next phase of the safe return to cruising for millions of visitors, and a safe return to work for tens of thousands of workers in Florida. We are ready to welcome back passengers to the Cruise Capital of the World.”

Part of the CDC’s conditions for regular cruise operations to resume will be requiring proof of vaccination or providing documentation that you are not at high risk for the virus.

That could pose a roadblock for sailings out of Florida since Gov. DeSantis has banned businesses from demanding those so-called vaccine passports.

